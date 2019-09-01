Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.92 N/A 1.98 10.60 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Capital Southwest Corporation and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Capital Southwest Corporation and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 7.88% for Capital Southwest Corporation with consensus price target of $23.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Capital Southwest Corporation and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.2% and 27.56%. Insiders owned 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74%

For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation has stronger performance than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.