Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|22
|6.92
|N/A
|1.98
|10.60
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Capital Southwest Corporation and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0.00%
|10.5%
|6.5%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Capital Southwest Corporation and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 7.88% for Capital Southwest Corporation with consensus price target of $23.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Capital Southwest Corporation and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.2% and 27.56%. Insiders owned 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|1.79%
|-0.62%
|-1.97%
|-1.56%
|18.27%
|10.27%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|-1.46%
|-0.59%
|1.71%
|0%
|0%
|2.74%
For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation has stronger performance than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
