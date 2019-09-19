Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.80 N/A 1.98 10.60 Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.59 19.76

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Safeguard Scientifics Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Capital Southwest Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Capital Southwest Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safeguard Scientifics Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Capital Southwest Corporation and Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5% Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 7.7%

Risk and Volatility

Capital Southwest Corporation has a beta of 0.12 and its 88.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.87 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Capital Southwest Corporation and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.2% and 69.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Safeguard Scientifics Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27% Safeguard Scientifics Inc. -0.34% -2.26% 3.09% 23.08% 2.91% 35.5%

For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

Summary

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Capital Southwest Corporation.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with an additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.