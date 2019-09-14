Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Comparison side by side

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.70 N/A 1.98 10.60 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 4.58 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Capital Southwest Corporation and Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Capital Southwest Corporation and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Capital Southwest Corporation and Oxford Square Capital Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Capital Southwest Corporation is $23, with potential upside of 7.38%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.