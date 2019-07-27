Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|21
|7.04
|N/A
|2.27
|9.78
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.27
|N/A
|1.33
|19.26
Table 1 demonstrates Capital Southwest Corporation and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Capital Southwest Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Capital Southwest Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Oxford Lane Capital Corp., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Capital Southwest Corporation and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Capital Southwest Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 11.38% and an $23 average target price.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 55.29% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 7.07% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|-0.23%
|3.65%
|2.68%
|15.6%
|36.47%
|15.83%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0%
|0.58%
|0.9%
|1.09%
|0.86%
|1.81%
For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation was more bullish than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Summary
Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
