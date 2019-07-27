Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest Corporation 21 7.04 N/A 2.27 9.78 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.27 N/A 1.33 19.26

Table 1 demonstrates Capital Southwest Corporation and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Capital Southwest Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Capital Southwest Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Oxford Lane Capital Corp., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Capital Southwest Corporation and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Capital Southwest Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 11.38% and an $23 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.29% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 7.07% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Southwest Corporation -0.23% 3.65% 2.68% 15.6% 36.47% 15.83% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0% 0.58% 0.9% 1.09% 0.86% 1.81%

For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation was more bullish than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.