Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Contrasting side by side

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|22
|6.95
|N/A
|1.98
|10.60
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0.00%
|10.5%
|6.5%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Capital Southwest Corporation has a 3.56% upside potential and a consensus target price of $23.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 53.2% and 8.79% respectively. 0.7% are Capital Southwest Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|1.79%
|-0.62%
|-1.97%
|-1.56%
|18.27%
|10.27%
|Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.86%
|2.16%
|3.24%
|12.27%
|5.26%
|15.41%
For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.
