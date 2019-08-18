Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Contrasting side by side

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.95 N/A 1.98 10.60 Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Capital Southwest Corporation has a 3.56% upside potential and a consensus target price of $23.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 53.2% and 8.79% respectively. 0.7% are Capital Southwest Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41%

For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.