Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) Comparing side by side

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest Corporation 22 0.00 15.59M 1.98 10.60 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest Corporation 71,448,212.65% 10.5% 6.5% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Capital Southwest Corporation is $23, with potential upside of 7.98%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11%

For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation was more bullish than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.