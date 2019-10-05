Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) Comparing side by side

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|22
|0.00
|15.59M
|1.98
|10.60
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|71,448,212.65%
|10.5%
|6.5%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of Capital Southwest Corporation is $23, with potential upside of 7.98%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|1.79%
|-0.62%
|-1.97%
|-1.56%
|18.27%
|10.27%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|-4.32%
|-4.11%
|-4.94%
|-5.74%
|-17.89%
|9.11%
For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation was more bullish than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
Summary
On 9 of the 9 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.