Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) Comparing side by side

Both Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest Corporation 22 0.00 15.59M 1.98 10.60 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 1.85 N/A 1.16 10.53

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Capital Southwest Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Capital Southwest Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Capital Southwest Corporation and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest Corporation 71,057,429.35% 10.5% 6.5% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Capital Southwest Corporation and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 3.88% for Capital Southwest Corporation with average price target of $23.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71%

For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation has stronger performance than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 12 of the 12 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.