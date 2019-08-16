Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Comparing side by side

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.97 N/A 1.98 10.60 Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Capital Southwest Corporation and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Capital Southwest Corporation and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Capital Southwest Corporation has a 3.19% upside potential and a consensus price target of $23.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Capital Southwest Corporation and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.2% and 39.77%. 0.7% are Capital Southwest Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.07% are Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7%

For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation has stronger performance than Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.