Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Comparing side by side

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|22
|6.97
|N/A
|1.98
|10.60
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Capital Southwest Corporation and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0.00%
|10.5%
|6.5%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Capital Southwest Corporation and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Capital Southwest Corporation has a 3.19% upside potential and a consensus price target of $23.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Capital Southwest Corporation and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.2% and 39.77%. 0.7% are Capital Southwest Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.07% are Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|1.79%
|-0.62%
|-1.97%
|-1.56%
|18.27%
|10.27%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|-1.02%
|-2.8%
|-1.17%
|-3.56%
|-14.58%
|5.7%
For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation has stronger performance than Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.
