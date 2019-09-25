Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Comparing side by side

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.80 N/A 1.98 10.60 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 41 7.25 N/A 1.20 33.70

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Capital Southwest Corporation and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Capital Southwest Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Capital Southwest Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Capital Southwest Corporation and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9%

Risk & Volatility

Capital Southwest Corporation has a beta of 0.12 and its 88.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has a 1.42 beta which is 42.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Capital Southwest Corporation and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Capital Southwest Corporation has a consensus target price of $23, and a 5.84% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Capital Southwest Corporation and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.2% and 62.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.79% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34%

For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation has weaker performance than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Capital Southwest Corporation.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.