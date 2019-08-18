Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Comparing side by side

Both Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.95 N/A 1.98 10.60 Clough Global Opportunities Fund 10 20.07 N/A 0.26 36.35

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Capital Southwest Corporation and Clough Global Opportunities Fund. Clough Global Opportunities Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Capital Southwest Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Capital Southwest Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5% Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Capital Southwest Corporation and Clough Global Opportunities Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Capital Southwest Corporation is $23, with potential upside of 3.56%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares and 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders held 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares. Comparatively, 9.16% are Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27% Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82%

For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.