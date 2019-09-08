Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.66 N/A 1.98 10.60 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Capital Southwest Corporation and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Capital Southwest Corporation and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$23 is Capital Southwest Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 6.19%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22%

For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.