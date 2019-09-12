Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.84 N/A 1.98 10.60 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 12 1.08 N/A 1.27 8.43

In table 1 we can see Capital Southwest Corporation and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Capital Southwest Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Capital Southwest Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Capital Southwest Corporation and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8%

Volatility and Risk

Capital Southwest Corporation has a 0.12 beta, while its volatility is 88.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has beta of 1.82 which is 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Capital Southwest Corporation and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Capital Southwest Corporation is $23, with potential upside of 5.22%. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.83 consensus price target and a 26.78% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Capital Southwest Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares and 0% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares. Capital Southwest Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19%

For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.