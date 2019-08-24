Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) Holder Navellier & Associates Boosted Its Holding by $1.70 Million as Valuation Declined; As State Street (STT) Stock Price Declined, Charter Trust Company Has Trimmed Position by $576,290

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) by 133.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 81,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 141,652 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, up from 60,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.14. About 39,430 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 18.27% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500.

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 44.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 8,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 10,865 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, down from 19,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.96. About 3.31 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 01/05/2018 – State Street CEO Discusses Long Term Investing and ETFs (Video); 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors “Asset Manager of the Year”; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corp. Exits Position in Zogenix; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Effective Tax Rate 13.5%; 04/05/2018 – Ex-State Street employee accused by U.S. of defrauding insurer; 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – 1Q18 REVENUE OF $3.0 BLN, UP 13% COMPARED TO 1Q17; 29/03/2018 – State Street Appoints Sara Mathew and William Meaney to Board; 18/05/2018 – KUTV 2News: BREAKING TRAFFIC: Crash at 1100 South on northbound I-15 into Salt Lake City. Drive time between Sandy to SLC is ov; 09/04/2018 – Fund industry defends bond ETFs to U.S. regulators

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.98, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold CSWC shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 7.45 million shares or 6.43% less from 7.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust invested in 0% or 52,289 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Com, Kentucky-based fund reported 598,863 shares. Greenwich Investment reported 15,750 shares. Advisory Research holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 46,870 shares. Blackrock Inc has 74,664 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grace White Inc holds 121,615 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Moab Cap Partners Llc accumulated 977,124 shares. 634,902 were accumulated by First Manhattan. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 20 shares. Zuckerman Invest Grp Lc owns 7.02% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 1.41M shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora holds 0% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 500 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 15,353 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) stated it has 1,023 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning holds 0% or 20,550 shares in its portfolio.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $644.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) by 19,927 shares to 15,949 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pgt Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) by 59,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,040 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Capital Southwest Supports Stone-Goff Partners’ Investment in Danforth Advisors – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “9.4% Yield Driven By 14 Consecutive Dividend Hikes And Still Growing: Capital Southwest – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Capital Southwest Announces Federal Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Capital Southwest Leads a Recapitalization of Driven, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Capital Southwest Announces Sale of Investment in Deepwater Corrosion Services – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Analysts await State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.46 EPS, down 21.93% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.87 per share. STT’s profit will be $543.96 million for 8.55 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by State Street Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% EPS growth.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $194,985 activity.

More notable recent State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “State Street Provides Clients Record Access to Cleared Repo Financing – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Yacktman Funds’ 2nd-Quarter Shareholder Letter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About State Street Corporation (STT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.