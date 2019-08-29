Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) Holder Ariel Investments Has Decreased Its Holding by $4.18 Million as Shares Declined; Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Increased Stake in Dominion Energy (D)

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 51,701 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 47,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $76.89. About 2.06 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) by 22.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 199,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 682,556 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.36M, down from 881,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 46,163 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 18.27% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization; 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.98, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold CSWC shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 7.45 million shares or 6.43% less from 7.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corp holds 0% or 52,289 shares in its portfolio. Zuckerman Invest Gp Limited Co reported 1.41 million shares or 7.02% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Hilltop Holdings Incorporated owns 61,100 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. 682,556 were accumulated by Ariel Invs Ltd Liability. Pnc Financial Inc has invested 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Blackrock Incorporated reported 74,664 shares stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Moreover, Greenwich Management Inc has 0.36% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 15,750 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn has 0% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Brown Advisory stated it has 10,700 shares. Advisory Research owns 0.02% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 46,870 shares. Advsrs Asset accumulated 170,130 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.01% or 199,095 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) owns 1,023 shares.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 48,183 shares to 2.45M shares, valued at $159.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 110,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. 1,965 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares with value of $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.