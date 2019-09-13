Capital Senior Living (CSU) Shareholder Cove Street Capital Upped Position by $1.73 Million as Stock Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined While Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Trimmed Stake

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 162,853 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $308.38M, down from 177,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $910.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1841.37. About 548,445 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon Alexa SVP Taylor on the Future of Digital Assistants (Video); 08/03/2018 – Amazon to sell commodities directly in Brazil, sources say; 07/05/2018 – Transgender show ‘Transparent’ to end after one more season; 06/03/2018 – Datix Software Evolution Continues with Move to Amazon Web Services; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos finds a masterful leadership lesson in a story about doing a handstand; 07/04/2018 – Surprise! Amazon now sells more than 70 of its own private-label brands; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 15/03/2018 – Once Amazon moves into Vietnam, it will compete with a million people selling goods through Facebook; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Expects Amazon to Primarily Use Newly Announced $7 B Comml Paper Program to Address Seasonal Working Cap Swings; 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Capital Senior Living Corp (CSU) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 346,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.19% . The hedge fund held 3.48 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.53M, up from 3.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Capital Senior Living Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.45M market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.56. About 6,269 shares traded. Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) has declined 45.17% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CSU News: 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Rev $114.6M; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in Capital Senior Living; 21/03/2018 Bringing Generations Together Through Music; 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 29/03/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR-END RESULTS; 15/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C; 15/05/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY SHR $0.02

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd, which manages about $2.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 1.25 million shares to 8.03M shares, valued at $305.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 100.07 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Com Ltd holds 3.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 162,916 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 3.37% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 3,701 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 276,651 shares. 55 are owned by Mcmillion Incorporated. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.99% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shell Asset Management stated it has 1.86% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tanaka Mgmt Incorporated has 460 shares for 2.67% of their portfolio. Essex Finance Service stated it has 3,769 shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. Spinnaker Tru, Maine-based fund reported 836 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 1.37% or 2.51 million shares in its portfolio. Brave Asset Mgmt stated it has 455 shares. Twin Inc holds 2.27% or 17,235 shares in its portfolio. Chickasaw Mgmt Ltd Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,908 shares. France-based Capital Fund Management Sa has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $775.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inspired Entertainment Inc by 44,046 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 31,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,600 shares, and cut its stake in American Vanguard Corp (NYSE:AVD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 20 investors sold CSU shares while 23 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 21.02 million shares or 6.86% less from 22.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0% or 101,520 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). First Manhattan Comm, New York-based fund reported 1.29M shares. Spark Invest Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 42,700 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 4,331 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 153,325 shares. Bridgeway Management has 0% invested in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) for 50,336 shares. Steinberg Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 2.76% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Cove Street Lc owns 2.26% invested in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) for 3.48M shares. Vanguard Gp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 874,704 shares. Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.01% or 37,500 shares in its portfolio. Coliseum Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 1.95M shares or 3.17% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) for 298,412 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership accumulated 419,510 shares. Moreover, Legal General Gp Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU).

Since June 3, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $7.25 million activity.