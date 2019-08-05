Capital Senior Living (CSU) Shareholder Cove Street Capital Raised Holding by $1.58 Million; Synovus Financial Has Cut Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding by $959,771

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 12,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 219,159 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.53 million, down from 231,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.82. About 4.76M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 59C, EST. 58C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: CO2 EXPLOSIVE DEVICES & MOLOTOV COCKTAIL WERE FOUND; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Capital Senior Living Corp (CSU) by 20.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 526,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.19% . The hedge fund held 3.14 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52M, up from 2.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Capital Senior Living Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.00M market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.27. About 144,794 shares traded. Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) has declined 45.17% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CSU News: 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C; 29/03/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR-END RESULTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Capital Senior Living Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSU); 02/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living CEO, Larry Cohen, Named Alzheimer’s Association 2018 Brain Ball National Honoree; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $118.3M; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in Capital Senior Living; 15/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY SHR $0.02

Since March 7, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $7.47 million activity. Falke Jeremy had bought 100 shares worth $484 on Tuesday, March 12. 353,921 shares were bought by Levinson Sam, worth $1.65M. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $79,348 was made by Isaac Paul J on Thursday, March 7. Another trade for 2,200 shares valued at $9,958 was bought by BRICKMAN DAVID R. Hornbake E. Rodney also bought $50,128 worth of Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) shares. 6,826 shares were bought by Levin Ross B, worth $26,212 on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold CSU shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 22.56 million shares or 6.77% less from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw holds 0% or 131,674 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated accumulated 0% or 535 shares. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc accumulated 2,506 shares. Cove Street Capital Ltd reported 1.53% stake. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 33,693 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Llc holds 34,005 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Steinberg Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 1.87% invested in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Arbiter Cap Mngmt stated it has 3.64% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Voya Investment Limited Liability invested 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). New York-based has invested 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). 155,941 are held by Levin Capital Strategies L P. State Street reported 492,086 shares.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $817.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 77,706 shares to 880,357 shares, valued at $8.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 28,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,064 shares, and cut its stake in Actuant Corp Cl A (NYSE:ATU).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.54 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&T Retail Bank Pa owns 18,653 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership owns 423,288 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset invested in 514,322 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.12% or 10.28 million shares in its portfolio. Excalibur Management reported 1.61% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). White Pine Capital Llc owns 0.6% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 20,404 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding reported 6.74M shares. Heritage Investors invested in 0.24% or 50,824 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co has 0.15% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 231,274 shares. Provise Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,286 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Cap Rech Glob Investors invested in 2.93% or 115.57 million shares. Cambridge Advsrs invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Sirios Mgmt Lp holds 5.78% or 1.19M shares. Concorde Asset Management Ltd invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 19,691 shares.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,946 shares to 227,531 shares, valued at $43.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).