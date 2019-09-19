Capital Senior Living (CSU) Market Valuation Rose While Cove Street Capital Lifted by $1.73 Million Its Holding; Whittier Trust Co Cut Oracle Com (ORCL) Position as Share Price Rose

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Capital Senior Living Corp (CSU) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 346,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.19% . The hedge fund held 3.48M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.53 million, up from 3.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Capital Senior Living Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.31M market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.46. About 17,027 shares traded. Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) has declined 45.17% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CSU News: 15/05/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY SHR $0.02; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in Capital Senior Living; 29/03/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR-END RESULTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Capital Senior Living Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSU); 21/03/2018 Bringing Generations Together Through Music; 26/04/2018 – Falcon Point Capital LLC Exits Capital Senior Living; 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Rev $114.6M; 09/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $118.3M; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 10,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 155,483 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86 million, down from 166,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $53.21. About 1.97M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q OTHER INCOME 489.4M RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE RELEASING BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM THIS MONTH, APPS IN JUNE; 13/04/2018 – TCS recognized as `Best in Class’ in Oracle SaaS Implementation Services in Europe by PAC; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: MORE APP SALES, HIGHER RENEWAL RATES TO BOOST GROWTH; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN 44 PCT VS 44 PCT REPORTED LAST QTR; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Rev $9.77B; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with Al Powered Prospecting Applications; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience

More notable recent Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kandu Capital, LLC And Its Operating Company Bloom Senior Living Expand In Indiana And Acquire Assisted Living And Memory Care Community In Kokomo From Capital Senior Living Corporation – Business Wire” on May 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Capital Senior Living Corporation Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Capital Senior Living plunges after Q4 results; COO out – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Capital Senior Living Corporation Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Capital Senior Living Corporation Reports 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $775.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reading International Inc (NASDAQ:RDI) by 50,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $649,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Bank Of New York Mellon Co (NYSE:BK) by 11,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,815 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va Inc (NASDAQ:SONA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold CSU shares while 23 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 21.02 million shares or 6.86% less from 22.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 11,086 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0% or 4,331 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Geode Cap Limited owns 198,484 shares. Cove Street Capital Ltd Liability reported 3.48M shares. 9,767 are held by Barclays Public Limited Co. Gsa Prtnrs Llp reported 0.04% stake. 682,552 are owned by Blackrock. First Manhattan Communications holds 1.29M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 1.49M shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Company has 119,914 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 170,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.01% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Pnc Fincl Services Gp stated it has 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU).

Since June 3, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $7.25 million activity.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Ca Qualty Mun Income Com (NAC) by 92,286 shares to 618,198 shares, valued at $8.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 2,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Sht Trm Hgh Yld (SJNK).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle to appeal decision on Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Oracle Corp (ORCL) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 19,036 shares. Wagner Bowman Management, a Maryland-based fund reported 25,568 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited holds 0.72% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 2.28M shares. Intersect Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hilltop Holdings holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5,317 shares. 49,792 were accumulated by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv. Valley Natl Advisers Inc invested 0.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ims Capital Mngmt has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Shelter Mutual Insur invested in 3.49% or 214,310 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5,189 shares. Glenview Comml Bank Dept reported 9,930 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 7,620 shares. C M Bidwell & Associates Limited holds 0.41% or 7,260 shares in its portfolio. 229,636 were reported by Jlb Assoc. Culbertson A N & Incorporated holds 1.58% or 99,474 shares.