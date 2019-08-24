Capital Senior Living (CSU) Market Valuation Rose While Cove Street Capital Has Increased Its Stake; Highstreet Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Bank Of Montreal (BMO)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (BMO) by 9.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 8,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 101,800 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 93,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of Montreal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $69.24. About 350,306 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 30/05/2018 – BMO CFO SAYS CLIENT-FACING JOBS NOT IMPACTED IN MEANINGFUL WAY; 19/04/2018 – ASGN INC ASGN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $82; 09/05/2018 – QUEBECOR INC QBRb.TO : BMO RAISES TO C$30 FROM C$28.50; 21/05/2018 – NVENT ELECTRIC PLC NVT.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; TARGET PRICE $28; 08/03/2018 – CONA RESOURCES LTD CONA.TO : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 30/05/2018 – BMO CFO SAYS 2Q MORTGAGE PERFORMANCE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 27/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC BLMN.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 28/03/2018 – BMO’S FLYNN SAYS GROWTH THROUGH ACQUISITIONS REMAINS STRATEGY; 04/05/2018 – BOMBARDIER BBDb.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$4.60 FROM C$4.50

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Capital Senior Living Corp (CSU) by 20.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 526,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.19% . The hedge fund held 3.14M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52M, up from 2.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Capital Senior Living Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.95. About 238,632 shares traded. Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) has declined 45.17% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CSU News: 21/03/2018 Bringing Generations Together Through Music; 09/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in Capital Senior Living; 29/03/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR-END RESULTS; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $118.3M; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C; 15/05/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY SHR $0.02; 15/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Rev $114.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold CSU shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 22.56 million shares or 6.77% less from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coliseum Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 2.81% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Levin Capital Strategies Lp invested in 155,941 shares or 0.07% of the stock. American Grp holds 0% or 15,691 shares in its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 122,590 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Arbiter Ptnrs Ltd holds 3.64% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) for 4.52 million shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 45,300 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) for 1.88M shares. Jump Trading Lc reported 23,500 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) for 25,254 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) for 6,647 shares. Victory Capital Management has 0% invested in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) for 203,955 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Company reported 651,300 shares.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 118,100 shares to 416,100 shares, valued at $14.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 13,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,185 shares, and cut its stake in Qurate Retail Inc.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $7.47 million activity. Shares for $26,212 were bought by Levin Ross B. Another trade for 2,200 shares valued at $9,958 was made by BRICKMAN DAVID R on Wednesday, March 13. HERMAN KIMBERLY had bought 10,000 shares worth $39,541. $79,348 worth of stock was bought by Isaac Paul J on Thursday, March 7. $484 worth of Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) was bought by Falke Jeremy. The insider HENDRICKSON CAREY P bought $19,957.