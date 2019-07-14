Capital Senior Living (CSU) Holding Raised by Cove Street Capital Llc; Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Increases Position in Kb Financial Group (KB)

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28M, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $37.26. About 153,503 shares traded or 8.86% up from the average. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 29.24% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Capital Senior Living Corp (CSU) by 20.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 526,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.14 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52M, up from 2.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Capital Senior Living Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 408,202 shares traded or 18.28% up from the average. Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) has declined 64.06% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CSU News: 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Rev $114.6M; 21/03/2018 Bringing Generations Together Through Music; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C; 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 02/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living CEO, Larry Cohen, Named Alzheimer’s Association 2018 Brain Ball National Honoree; 15/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR-END RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – Falcon Point Capital LLC Exits Capital Senior Living; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 09/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference May 16

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold CSU shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 22.56 million shares or 6.77% less from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coliseum Capital Management Limited Liability Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.95M shares. Levin Capital Strategies L P, a New York-based fund reported 155,941 shares. Moreover, Citadel Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Marshall Wace Llp owns 0% invested in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) for 6,457 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) for 22,900 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 0% invested in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) for 25,254 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) or 88,615 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 44,900 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 7,513 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Bank Of America De holds 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) or 40,457 shares. Steinberg Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 519,071 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Sei Co invested in 2,153 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% stake. Williams Jones Associate Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU).

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 13,240 shares to 480,185 shares, valued at $26.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Vanguard Corp (NYSE:AVD) by 54,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 978,161 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $7.47 million activity. Isaac Paul J bought $79,348 worth of stock. Levin Ross B bought $26,212 worth of stock. $484 worth of Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) was bought by Falke Jeremy on Tuesday, March 12. On Friday, March 8 the insider HENDRICKSON CAREY P bought $19,957. Shares for $39,541 were bought by HERMAN KIMBERLY. 10,400 Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) shares with value of $50,128 were bought by Hornbake E. Rodney.

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01 billion and $495.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 874 shares to 28,211 shares, valued at $33.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 93,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).