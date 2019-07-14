Capital Senior Living (CSU) Analysts See $-0.35 EPS; Winslow Capital Management Raised Lowes Cos (LOW) Position

Analysts expect Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) to report $-0.35 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 105.88% from last quarter’s $-0.17 EPS. After having $-0.20 EPS previously, Capital Senior Living Corporation’s analysts see 75.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 406,653 shares traded or 17.83% up from the average. Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) has declined 64.06% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CSU News: 15/05/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY SHR $0.02; 09/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Rev $114.6M; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $118.3M; 26/04/2018 – Falcon Point Capital LLC Exits Capital Senior Living

Since March 7, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $7.47 million activity. The insider Levin Ross B bought $26,212. Hornbake E. Rodney also bought $50,128 worth of Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) shares. 900,000 shares were bought by Levinson Sam, worth $4.53M on Friday, June 28. BRICKMAN DAVID R bought $9,958 worth of Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) on Wednesday, March 13. Shares for $484 were bought by Falke Jeremy. 20,000 Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) shares with value of $79,348 were bought by Isaac Paul J. HERMAN KIMBERLY bought $39,541 worth of Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) on Thursday, March 7.

Capital Senior Living Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $166.18 million. The firm provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and home care services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s independent living services include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, dietary and similar programs, and ongoing exercise and fitness classes.

Among 2 analysts covering Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Capital Senior Living had 5 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CSU in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, February 28.

Among 14 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Lowe’s Companies had 27 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Thursday, February 28 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 1. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 28. Raymond James maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Thursday, February 28. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $120 target. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report.