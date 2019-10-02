Capital Senior Living (CSU) Analysts See $-0.28 EPS; Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) to report $-0.28 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 27.27% from last quarter’s $-0.22 EPS. After having $-0.27 EPS previously, Capital Senior Living Corporation’s analysts see 3.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.24. About 18,769 shares traded. Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) has declined 45.17% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CSU News: 02/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living CEO, Larry Cohen, Named Alzheimer’s Association 2018 Brain Ball National Honoree; 29/03/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR-END RESULTS; 09/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C; 26/04/2018 – Falcon Point Capital LLC Exits Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $133.39 million. The firm provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and home care services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s independent living services include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, dietary and similar programs, and ongoing exercise and fitness classes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold Capital Senior Living Corporation shares while 23 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 21.02 million shares or 6.86% less from 22.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 153,325 shares. D E Shaw Inc reported 110,975 shares. 26,053 were accumulated by National Bank & Trust Of Mellon. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership has invested 0.21% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Charles Schwab Investment accumulated 101,520 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc Inc accumulated 874,704 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management reported 0% stake. New York-based Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Spark Inv Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Arbiter Ptnrs Mgmt Lc has 4.53M shares for 4.93% of their portfolio. 31,000 were reported by Price T Rowe Associates Md. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 465,487 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P, Texas-based fund reported 1.49M shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Capital Senior Living has $600 highest and $300 lowest target. $4.50’s average target is 6.13% above currents $4.24 stock price. Capital Senior Living had 5 analyst reports since May 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Friday, August 30 by JMP Securities.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $7.25 million activity. Levinson Sam also bought $33,682 worth of Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) shares.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated energy firm that provides petroleum refining and transportation services. The company has market cap of $2.72 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Refining and Logistics. It has a 5.62 P/E ratio. The Refining segment owns and operates two refineries in Tyler, Texas, and El Dorado, Arkansas; and produces various petroleum products used in transportation and industrial markets.

