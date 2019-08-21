Capital Returns Management Upped American Intl Group (AIG) Stake By $15.74 Million; Glendon Capital Management LP Decreased Its Ally Finl (ALLY) Stake

Capital Returns Management Llc increased American Intl Group Inc (AIG) stake by 4038.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Returns Management Llc acquired 366,070 shares as American Intl Group Inc (AIG)’s stock rose 19.46%. The Capital Returns Management Llc holds 375,135 shares with $16.15M value, up from 9,065 last quarter. American Intl Group Inc now has $46.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.49. About 1.17 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 04/04/2018 – AIG and Athene Executive Joins Denim® as CTO; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net $938M; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.04, EST. $1.25; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SERIES A-9 JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE 2048, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Operating Income $963M; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout; 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT)

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) stake by 9.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as Ally Finl Inc (ALLY)’s stock rose 10.70%. The Glendon Capital Management Lp holds 2.35M shares with $64.71M value, down from 2.60 million last quarter. Ally Finl Inc now has $12.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $31.09. About 1.12 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Adj Tangible Book Value $27.45/Share; 03/04/2018 – Personetics and its Customers to Discuss Al in Banking at the 2018 Retail Banking Conference; 11/05/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.64%, UP 4 BPS YOY; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Common Shareholder Equity $30.23/Share; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Provision Expense Relatively Flat; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Auto Receivables Trust 2018-2 Notes; 02/04/2018 – Ally Encourages Children to Practice Money Mindfulness This Financial Literacy Month; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 129,429 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.06% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 271,677 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 14,971 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). City holds 0.01% or 650 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.1% or 274,637 shares. 43,240 were accumulated by Eidelman Virant. Narwhal Cap stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 13,200 were reported by Eagle Cap Ltd Liability. Wedge Management L LP Nc invested in 1.00M shares or 0.49% of the stock. Franklin Res, California-based fund reported 16.31M shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 258,098 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab reported 456,300 shares. Dnb Asset Management As invested 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.06% or 1.60 million shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Is Finally Firing on All Cylinders – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) stake by 47,293 shares to 465,718 valued at $20.69 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) stake by 71,006 shares and now owns 156,391 shares. Fednat Hldg Co was reduced too.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity. $51,710 worth of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) shares were bought by Vaughan Therese M.

Among 2 analysts covering Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ally Financial has $3400 highest and $32 lowest target. $33’s average target is 6.14% above currents $31.09 stock price. Ally Financial had 4 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Nomura.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.76 million for 8.01 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ally Financial raised to investment grade by Fitch – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ally’s Low Profitability Does Not Support Its Valuations, Buybacks Nearing End – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “3 Banking Options For People With Inconsistent Income – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GMAC Capital Trust I: Another Safe High Yielder – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ally Financial Inc.’s (NYSE:ALLY) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.