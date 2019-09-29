Capital Returns Management Trimmed Its Voya Finl (VOYA) Position by $2.48 Million; Stock Price Rose; Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) Stake Held by Sfmg Llc

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) by 30.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 51,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.44% . The institutional investor held 220,907 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, up from 168,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Physicians Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.77. About 939,287 shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 16.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 45,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 220,619 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.20M, down from 265,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $54.76. About 745,657 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Voya Advisers Agree to Repay Clients and Settle Charges That They Failed to Disclose Securities Lending Conflict; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 17/05/2018 – Voya Financial Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Next Generation Critical Illness Insurance; 17/04/2018 – Voya Recognizes 100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46 million and $736.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,105 shares to 547 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 661 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold DOC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 163.14 million shares or 1.36% less from 165.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Symons Cap accumulated 14,646 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 373,309 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Citigroup holds 0% or 187,160 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.29% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 93,000 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc reported 29,258 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Mesirow Investment invested in 529,949 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 0.01% or 6.35M shares. Suntrust Banks holds 147,986 shares. Mufg Americas stated it has 380 shares. Diversified Co invested in 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Moreover, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP has 0.29% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 725,000 shares.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.50M for 9.78 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold VOYA shares while 123 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 139.55 million shares or 3.86% less from 145.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). First Amer Savings Bank stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Aperio Group Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 166,168 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 54,827 shares. Focused Wealth Management holds 0.04% or 2,500 shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0% or 7,131 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Morgan Stanley stated it has 587,105 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Sweden-based Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.2% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 25,090 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.14M shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Gp One Trading LP holds 0% or 626 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.29% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 10,816 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $100,557 activity.

