Capital Returns Management Trimmed Its Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holding by $2.08 Million; Stock Rose; Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Stake in Shaw Communications (SJR) Has Cut as Market Valuation Declined

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 47,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 465,718 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.69 million, down from 513,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $43.05. About 691,239 shares traded or 15.88% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 86.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 122,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,700 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $410,000, down from 141,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 469,252 shares traded or 24.32% up from the average. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 2.69% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 04/05/2018 – Future Announces the Appointment of Christine Shaw as Managing Director & Senior Vice President, B2B; 21/05/2018 – SCINTILLA COMMERCIAL & CREDIT LTD SCCL.BO – CO TO CONSIDER APPOINTMENT OF SUNIT SHAW AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE FULL-YEAR TBT RESTRUCTURING COSTS TO EXCEED $450 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Rev C$1.36B; 10/05/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM – GARLAND SHAW, CFO, AND GARRETT SMITH, GENERAL COUNSEL, WILL NOT BE RELOCATING TO COLORADO; 17/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 13% to A$11.30/Share by Shaw & Partners; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS NAMES KIRAN MAZUMDAR-SHAW LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – Review: In Shaw’s `Saint Joan,’ a Sane and Sensible Martyr; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 22,400 shares to 40,700 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 22,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).