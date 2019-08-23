Capital Returns Management Trimmed Aon Plc (AON) Position as Stock Value Rose; Lowes Companies (LOW) Shareholder Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Increased Its Stake by $2.34 Million as Share Value Declined

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 51.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 1,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1,869 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 3,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $194.18. About 64,285 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 682.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 21,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 24,584 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 3,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $107.38. About 830,438 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Move in Interest Rates Likely Higher; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: FRIDAY’S SOMP FORECASTS WILL ONLY CONTAIN SMALL CHANGES; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF GEOFF LOWE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – LOWE ENTERPRISES INVESTORS BUYS 1 KENNEDY FLATS APARTMENT; 06/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Reiterates `No Strong Case’ for Interest-Rate Move; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TAX POLICY CHANGES NEED TO MAINTAIN FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Encouraged by Strong Sales in May; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIA HAS A LOT RESTING ON CHINA MANAGING ITS DEBT; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61 million for 33.71 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22,527 shares to 68,888 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) by 16,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,409 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coho Prns Ltd holds 1.80 million shares. Nippon Life Global Americas Inc reported 0.33% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bancorp Of America De holds 0.24% or 13.86M shares in its portfolio. Of Oklahoma accumulated 0% or 4,003 shares. Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has invested 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability Com owns 2,739 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. St Johns Inv Management Co Limited Com invested in 0.61% or 7,215 shares. Livingston Group Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) stated it has 18,472 shares. Peninsula Asset Inc owns 47,462 shares. Maverick Cap Limited holds 3.44% or 2.37M shares in its portfolio. Acg Wealth, Georgia-based fund reported 18,244 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.07% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Connors Investor Incorporated stated it has 1.81% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.37% or 35,020 shares in its portfolio.