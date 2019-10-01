Capital Returns Management Stake in Old Rep Intl (ORI) Has Lowered by $2.64 Million as Shares Rose; Willis Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Position in Flowers Foods (FLO) as Shares Rose

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 40.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The hedge fund held 175,673 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93 million, down from 295,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 1.76 million shares traded or 17.24% up from the average. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Stk Purchase by Its ESSOP; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Names Craig Smiddy Operating Chief, President; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC 1Q NET INCOME 1C/SHR; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C; 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q Rev $1.47B; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 59.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 20,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 13,882 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $323,000, down from 34,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.13. About 847,336 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC – REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q EPS 24C; 15/05/2018 – Wonder Supports the USO as a Force Behind the Forces(SM) with “Camo for the Cause”; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWERS’ Baa2 RATING; OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 06/03/2018 Flowers Foods at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flowers Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLO); 15/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 643,588 shares to 657,470 shares, valued at $18.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp (New) (NYSE:USB) by 59,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 464,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Total Sa (NYSE:TOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold FLO shares while 87 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 133.48 million shares or 0.42% less from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 239,291 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 74,389 shares stake. Atwood And Palmer invested in 0.02% or 6,362 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% or 124,856 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.06% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Tarbox Family Office owns 58 shares. Salem Inv Counselors stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Victory Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Citigroup invested in 0% or 79,160 shares. 37,177 were accumulated by Hsbc Holding Public Ltd. Moreover, Btim Corporation has 0.4% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 1.31 million shares. Tci Wealth stated it has 0.01% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Comml Bank De holds 0% or 70,597 shares in its portfolio. Foster And Motley Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Analysts await Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.23 per share. FLO’s profit will be $48.65M for 25.14 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Flowers Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.59 million for 11.79 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $17,728 activity.