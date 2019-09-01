Capital Returns Management Stake in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Cut by $2.08 Million as Valuation Declined; United Nat Foods (UNFI) Market Value Declined While Valueworks Increased by $810,940 Its Stake

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 47,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 465,718 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.69M, down from 513,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 495,795 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 62,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 549,070 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26 million, up from 486,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $423.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.04. About 16,551 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Natural Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNFI); 09/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; RATING HOLD; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $3.06 TO $3.14; 08/03/2018 United Natural Foods 2Q EPS 99c; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B; 09/03/2018 – United Natural Volume Surges Almost 21 Times 20 Day Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Geode Cap Limited Com invested in 0% or 730,074 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 250 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 395,145 shares. 128 were reported by Assetmark Inc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 11,751 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Renaissance Techs Lc has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Moreover, Prudential Finance has 0.02% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 836,544 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc accumulated 0.01% or 12,959 shares. Bartlett Com Lc owns 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 77 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 46,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Reilly Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 143 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Llc has 20,686 shares. Goldman Sachs has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 1.20 million shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 38,829 shares.

More notable recent United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “82 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “United Natural Foods (UNFI) Reports Election of James Muehlbauer to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on April 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Natural Foods CFO steps down – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Natural Foods: Extreme Scenario Has Come Through – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 08, 2018.

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 36% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 15% – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought ServiceMaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 137% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.