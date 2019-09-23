Capital Returns Management Raised Its Holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) as Stock Price Rose; As Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Stock Value Rose, Skytop Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 95.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The hedge fund held 153,550 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45M, up from 78,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $88.8. About 1.50M shares traded or 51.25% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Hold Special Conference Call To Discuss New Accounting Standard; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q REV. $1.20B; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; NO TERMS; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires A.J. Amer Agency, Inc; 12/04/2018 – Premiership Rugby and Gallagher Announce Multi-Year Title Sponsor Partnership; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ. REV. $1,192.7M; 29/05/2018 – AJG BUYS THOMAS COSTELLO INSURANCE AGENCY; NO TERMS; 08/04/2018 – Chicago Cubs and Gallagher Announce “Gallagher Way”

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 49,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 424,888 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.62 million, down from 474,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.4. About 21.71M shares traded or 537.30% up from the average. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $175.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 45,001 shares to 220,619 shares, valued at $12.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Indty Ltd Cayman by 18,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,703 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, a Delaware-based fund reported 11,857 shares. Moreover, Kbc Nv has 0.09% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Earnest Prns Ltd Llc stated it has 74 shares. 5,696 were reported by Asset Management. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 59 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc owns 0.01% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 1,086 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Georgia-based Advisory Ser Networks Limited has invested 0.02% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus owns 0% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 480 shares. Moreover, City has 0.03% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Eagle Global accumulated 0.27% or 76,561 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability reported 3,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,771 shares. Lord Abbett & Company Llc stated it has 643,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.1% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) or 239,306 shares.

More notable recent Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires University Services Business of Garnett-Powers & Associates Insurance Services, Inc. – PRNewswire” on August 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Arthur J.Gallagher Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ongoing War for Talent Drove Three Quarters of US Employers to Increase Pay and More than Half to Enhance Medical Benefits – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Gillis, Ellis & Baker, Inc. – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KAR Auction Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of KAR Auction Services Are Moving on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why KAR Auction Stock Just Dropped 11% – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rebalance moves companies among MidCap, SmallCap indexes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.