Capital Returns Management Raised American Intl Group (AIG) Position by $15.74 Million; As Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Rose, Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $328,440

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 5,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 23,651 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 29,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $63.24. About 484,119 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 04/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC ALK.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.32/SHR; 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP – EXPECT 2018 FULL YEAR IMPACT OF AGREEMENT REACHED WITH FLIGHT ATTENDANTS ON APRIL 3 TO BE ABOUT $30 MLN; 09/04/2018 – U.S. airline industry boasts overall improvements -study; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Load Factor 80.1%; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air April Traffic Rose 5.8%; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Had Seen 1Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.8c-8.85c; 21/05/2018 – Alaska Air Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 4038.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 366,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 375,135 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15M, up from 9,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $54.46. About 2.06M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorises Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 28/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 million in 2017; 22/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Validus Holdings, Ltd. – VR; 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout; 28/03/2018 – AIG received a federal bailout during the financial crisis that eventually totaled $182.3 billion but was repaid; 08/03/2018 – Mitratech Adds Former AIG Legal Operations Executive to Leadership Team

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $186.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 21,284 shares to 87,166 shares, valued at $15.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 1,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,869 shares, and cut its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI).

More recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loews Corp has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, American Interest Group Inc Inc has 0.05% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 292,671 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The reported 68,651 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has 0.05% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 3.99 million shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma stated it has 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Rafferty Asset Mgmt accumulated 179,972 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated owns 728,988 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 161,885 shares. North Star Inv Management Corp invested in 5,700 shares. Miles Capital has invested 0.25% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 219,525 were reported by Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company. 32,680 are owned by Everence Mngmt. Mount Vernon Assocs Inc Md reported 1.08% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 481,157 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 4,964 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Airline Stock Roundup: Q2 Earnings Beat at AAL, LUV, ALK & SAVE – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Alaska Air Group, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ALK) 8.7% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alaska Air Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “All Hail The Breakout Kings: Texas Instruments, Coca-Cola, Stanley Black, Snap, Goldman, Edwards Lifesciences, Delta Air Lines – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alaska Air declares $0.35 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.35 EPS, up 23.04% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $290.07M for 6.73 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $50,357 activity.