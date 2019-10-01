Capital Returns Management Position in Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) Increased by $6.07 Million as Stock Rose; Willis Investment Counsel Has Raised Dolby Laboratories Cl A (DLB) Position by $485,120

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 148.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 242,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 406,966 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.55 million, up from 163,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.10% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.93. About 514,586 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Cl A (DLB) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 7,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The institutional investor held 107,700 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.96M, up from 100,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $64.64. About 230,140 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 26/03/2018 – Via Sponsors University of California’s Asia IP Project; 17/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS & JINYI PARTNER REPORT PACT FOR CHINA; 13/03/2018 – Edgewater Networks and Dolby Announce the Certification of Dolby Conference Phones in Edgewater Networks’ QuickConnect; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Net $70.6M; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 19/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – FORMED A GLOBAL, STRATEGIC INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PARTNERSHIP WITH GUANGDONG OPPO MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP; 10/05/2018 – Over One-Thousand Dolby Laboratories Employees Help Improve Global Communities During Dolby Cares Day; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 03/04/2018 – Innovative Sonic Joins Via Licensing’s LTE Patent Pool; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 78C

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $175.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Indty Ltd Cayman by 18,106 shares to 204,703 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 15,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,305 shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 19.55% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp accumulated 167,929 shares. Connors Investor Incorporated has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). First Advsrs LP invested in 19,179 shares. Alpine Woods Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 7,900 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 69,011 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Gp Plc reported 0% stake. Cardinal Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ct has invested 0.6% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Paloma has 13,000 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 21,000 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Axa accumulated 46,100 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Cambridge Rech Advsr reported 15,950 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability invested in 58,675 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 17,600 shares. American Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRCIA) by 306,595 shares to 33,955 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 58,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,330 shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold DLB shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 55.53 million shares or 1.37% more from 54.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Menta Ltd reported 3,380 shares. Aimz Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). 99,842 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 6,758 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd has 0.01% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Research has invested 0.05% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). American holds 0% or 1,086 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 157,428 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 170 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 2.75M shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited holds 32,410 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com reported 101 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd has 2,100 shares. Twin Tree Lp holds 0% or 6,989 shares in its portfolio.

