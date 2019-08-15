Capital Returns Management Position in Emc Ins Group (EMCI) Has Upped by $4.35 Million as Share Price Rose; American Assets Investment Management Position in Celgene (CELG) Has Upped as Market Value Declined

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 61.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 29,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $92.89. About 4.85 million shares traded or 12.69% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Delivers No-Drama Quarter Following Series of Setbacks; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Will Shr 50% of U.S. Costs and Profits; 15/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Street View: Prothena’s early pipeline assets now in focus

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Emc Ins Group Inc (EMCI) by 52.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 140,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.27% . The hedge fund held 407,698 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, up from 267,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Emc Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $780.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $36.03. About 43,842 shares traded or 116.64% up from the average. EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) has risen 36.14% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EMCI News: 16/05/2018 – Sources: Dell EMC Establishes New Simplified Storage Product Lineup; 08/03/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES – SINCE CLOSING EMC TRANSACTION, CO PAID DOWN ABOUT $10 BLN IN GROSS DEBT, EXCLUDING DELL FINANCIAL SERVICES DEBT; 13/03/2018 – Bosch, RTI, Huawei and Dell EMC Confirmed as New IIC Leadership; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 16/04/2018 – EMC Insurance Group Inc. Announces First Quarter Estimates, Revises 2018 Non-GAAP Operating Income Guidance* and Announces Firs; 07/03/2018 – Gibson EMC Launches Next Generation Gigabit Services with Calix AXOS E7-2 GPON and Calix Cloud Solutions; 13/03/2018 – SOCGEN IN LEAD TO ACQUIRE COMMERZBANK’S EMC UNIT: HANDELSBLATT; 29/05/2018 – Apstra Deployed with Dell EMC and OPX by Awnix in Open laaS Network Infrastructure in Tier 1 Service Provider Cloud; 13/03/2018 – Gartner reports Dell EMC, HPE and Inspur are top 3 in x86 servers in 2017; 19/04/2018 – Zenoss Launches New Capabilities for Dell EMC XtremlO

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $186.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 1,978 shares to 1,869 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 105,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,167 shares, and cut its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold EMCI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 0.75% more from 5.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.09% in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) or 13,500 shares. Northern Tru Corp owns 389,681 shares. Vanguard Group holds 413,805 shares. Jnba Advsrs invested in 1,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Plc accumulated 2,986 shares or 0% of the stock. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 9,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 2,625 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Brandywine Inv Ltd holds 0% or 8,656 shares. Mairs And Pwr holds 0.04% or 112,216 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 13,036 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Group Incorporated has invested 0% in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 17,650 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) LP invested in 0.01% or 8,347 shares. Panagora Asset reported 0% in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

