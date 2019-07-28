Capital Returns Management Position in Emc Ins Group (EMCI) Has Boosted by $4.35 Million as Stock Value Rose; Holderness Investments Company Maintains Stake in Apple (AAPL)

Holderness Investments Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holderness Investments Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holderness Investments Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Variety: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 27/03/2018 – Apple goes back to school with new iPad aimed at educators; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X was the world’s best-selling smartphone in the last quarter, research shows; 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third-largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Calls for More Regulations on Data Privacy; 04/05/2018 – Tech momentum could continue as Buffett buy helps give Apple best week since 2011; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT; 01/05/2018 – Cramer reflects on Apple earnings after speaking with CEO Tim Cook

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Emc Ins Group Inc (EMCI) by 52.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 140,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 407,698 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00M, up from 267,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Emc Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $778.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.92. About 6,565 shares traded. EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) has risen 44.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMCI News: 02/05/2018 – MaxLinear’s XR9240 Data Compression and Security Coprocessor Adds Support for Dell EMC VMAX All-Flash Storage Arrays; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K; 13/03/2018 – SocGen in exclusive talks to buy Commerzbank’s EMC unit -Handelsblatt; 09/04/2018 – Oxford University Press, EMC School Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement in Canada; 19/04/2018 – Zenoss Launches New Capabilities for Dell EMC XtremIO; 05/03/2018 – EMC School’s VP of Computer Science Products Nikki Navta to Speak at SXSW EDU 2018; 07/03/2018 – Gibson EMC Launches Next Generation Gigabit Services with Calix AXOS E7-2 GPON and Calix Cloud Solutions; 16/04/2018 – EMC Insurance Group Inc. Announces 1Q Estimates, Revises 2018 Non-GAAP Operating Income Guidance; 21/03/2018 – DELL EMC Achieves Strategic Partnership with ProphetStor; 29/05/2018 – Apstra Deployed with Dell EMC and OPX by Awnix in Open IaaS Network Infrastructure in Tier 1 Service Provider Cloud

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $186.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 20,000 shares to 78,550 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 105,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,167 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold EMCI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 0.75% more from 5.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street accumulated 0% or 172,546 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 14,483 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Com invested in 123,608 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0% in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) or 14,700 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). California-based Charles Schwab Investment has invested 0% in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0% in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). Mairs accumulated 112,216 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The North Carolina-based Bankshares Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & holds 0.47% or 217,054 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corporation owns 33,000 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 138 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 26,611 shares. Swiss Bankshares has invested 0% of its portfolio in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). State Common Retirement Fund reported 10,750 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell & Communications has invested 2.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd owns 40,842 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Atwood & Palmer has 76,851 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corporation reported 207,600 shares. Paragon Mngmt Ltd stated it has 4,068 shares. Narwhal Capital Mngmt stated it has 84,395 shares. Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6.38M shares. Gam Holding Ag has 0.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 30,050 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 1.32% or 26,898 shares. Stillwater Capital Limited Liability Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 101,317 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4.83 million shares. Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) LP reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bar Harbor Services holds 0.66% or 6,262 shares in its portfolio. Oregon-based Thompson Rubinstein Mngmt Inc Or has invested 4.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).