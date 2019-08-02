Capital Returns Management Lifted Its American Intl Group (AIG) Stake by $15.74 Million; Global Endowment Management LP Has Trimmed Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Position by $309,700

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 16,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 48,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $949,000, down from 65,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.73. About 280,052 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.64; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 FFO/Share $2.31-$2.39; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT: Signature HealthCARE Has Represented That Settlement With Federal and State Agencies Is Immiment; 06/03/2018 Sabra Dipping Company Brings New Mediterranean Bean Dips to Market; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.28 – $2.36; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Rev $166.1M; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.16-$2.24; 07/05/2018 – SABRA RESTRUCTURES CONTRACTUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNATURE HEAL; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 63C, EST. 61C

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 4038.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 366,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 375,135 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15M, up from 9,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.19. About 1.10M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Also Voted to Support Each of Two Proposals Recommended; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Validus Holdings, Ltd. – VR; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 28/03/2018 – American International Group paid its new chief executive Brian Duperreault $43.1 million last year, a securities filing showed; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds; 20/04/2018 – AIG to Redeem 8.000% and 8.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2038; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Employees of Global Tax Compliance, Technology Teams Transition to EY

Analysts await Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 17.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SBRA’s profit will be $84.34M for 11.03 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $707.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 36,900 shares to 69,300 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold SBRA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 153.32 million shares or 3.06% more from 148.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa reported 368,946 shares stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 35,861 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has 13,460 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 36,100 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Company owns 111,719 shares. Glenmede Comm Na reported 985 shares stake. Moreover, Amg Funds Lc has 0.96% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 50,477 shares. Nordea Ab invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Eii Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 17,816 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Community Bancshares Na reported 0% stake. Optimum Inv has invested 0.01% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Kistler holds 0% or 21 shares. Boston Private Wealth stated it has 34,426 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Lc reported 3,924 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $186.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 105,394 shares to 219,167 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fednat Hldg Co by 197,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 626,743 shares, and cut its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG).