Capital Returns Management Increases Stake in Markel (MKL); As Trex Co (TREX) Share Value Rose, Conestoga Capital Advisors Raised Holding by $3.34 Million

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 46,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.95 million, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $88.87. About 498,806 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 45.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 4,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The hedge fund held 15,161 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.52 million, up from 10,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $1164.84. About 30,073 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B; 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item; 22/04/2018 – DJ Markel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKL); 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold TREX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 54.64 million shares or 6.44% more from 51.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $4.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 23,760 shares to 75,939 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 32,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,788 shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold MKL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 11.17 million shares or 9.15% more from 10.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $175.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 120,000 shares to 175,673 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 160,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,135 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).