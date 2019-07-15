Capital Returns Management Increases Position in Emc Ins Group (EMCI); North Run Capital LP Maintains Position in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL)

North Run Capital Lp increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 192,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 172,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.2. About 6,749 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 2.88% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.31% the S&P500.

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Emc Ins Group Inc (EMCI) by 52.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 140,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 407,698 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, up from 267,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Emc Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $778.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.95. About 1,250 shares traded. EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) has risen 44.03% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMCI News: 16/04/2018 – EMC Insurance Sees FY18 Non-GAAP Operating Income to $1.10-$1.30/Shr; 21/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Dell Vice Chairman Jeff Clarke On Storage Plans, Public Cloud Costs And Dell EMC Product Roadmap; 04/05/2018 – EMC INSURANCE GROUP INC QUARTERLY NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME PER SHARE $0.19; 10/04/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) Maintains Titanium Tier in Dell EMC Partner Program; 16/04/2018 – EMC Insurance Group Inc. Announces 1Q Estimates, Revises 2018 Non-GAAP Operating Income Guidance; 05/03/2018 – EMC School’s VP of Computer Science Products Nikki Navta to Speak at SXSW EDU 2018; 27/03/2018 – VP Fredericks Disposes 23 Of EMC Insurance Group Inc; 21/03/2018 – Dell EMC Takes Open Networking to the Edge for Next-Generation Access; 29/05/2018 – Apstra Deployed with Dell EMC and OPX by Awnix in Open laaS Network Infrastructure in Tier 1 Service Provider Cloud; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Completes Interoperability Testing with the Dell EMC Primary Storage Portfolio

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). 10,165 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Quadrant Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 13,885 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc holds 164,799 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 13,700 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 12,907 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Moreover, Asset One Ltd has 0.01% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Com holds 6,397 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 10,888 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 11,685 shares. 10,677 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. Hudson Bay Mngmt Lp owns 228,039 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Macquarie Grp Ltd owns 2,000 shares. 95,713 are owned by Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corporation.

North Run Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $156.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 16,500 shares to 62,500 shares, valued at $8.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 345,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc.

More notable recent Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Telesat Reports Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Trupanion Inc (TRUP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “7 Fat Years Of Event-Driven Investing, Part II – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2015 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold EMCI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 0.75% more from 5.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement holds 16,864 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP reported 9,400 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 38 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). State Common Retirement Fund holds 10,750 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). 14,700 were reported by Bessemer. Swiss Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). Kennedy Cap Mgmt invested in 124,544 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 19,300 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 13,036 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 13,975 shares. Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) for 704,481 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 138 shares. Us Bank & Trust De invested in 30,192 shares.

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $186.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 105,394 shares to 219,167 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,550 shares, and cut its stake in Fednat Hldg Co.

More notable recent EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EMC Insurance Group Inc. (EMCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of EMC Insurance Group Inc. – EMCI – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About TrueCar Inc (TRUE) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BRSS, GDI, EMCI, IMI Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ BRSS, GDI, EMCI, IMI – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For May 9, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 09, 2019.