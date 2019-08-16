Capital Returns Management Increased Position in Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) by $590,150; American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) Shareholder Peak Asset Management Has Increased Its Position by $612,525 as Share Price Rose

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) by 86.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 122,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.77% . The hedge fund held 264,230 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 141,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Midstream Partners (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.69 million shares traded or 498.78% up from the average. Third Coast Midstream, LLC (NYSE:AMID) has declined 54.04% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 12/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH MAGNOLIA FOR OVERHEAD SUPPORT REGARDING TEMPORARY CURTAILMENT OF PRODUCTION FLOWS AT DELTA HOUSE; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMID); 12/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 11, CO AND MAGNOLIA INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS ENTERED INTO A CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – American Midstream Strengthens Management Team with Veteran Chief Accounting Officer Karen Acree; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – American Midstream 4Q Loss/Shr $2.54; 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY PARTNERS – MERGER PROPOSAL PASSED WITH A VOTE OF MORE THAN 95 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST BY NON-AFFILIATED UNITHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – American Midstream Announces Twenty-Seventh Consecutive Distribution; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Rev $205.8M; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Loss/Shr 42c

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 10,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The hedge fund held 200,086 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75 million, up from 189,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.71B market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.52. About 1.55 million shares traded or 7.70% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 11/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP LNC.N : BARCLAYS REINSTATES WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $88 TARGET PRICE; 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Newest Evolution of Its “Responsibility of Love” Advertising Campaign; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches lndexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings.

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $186.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Indty Ltd Cayman by 44,725 shares to 222,809 shares, valued at $6.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 21,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,166 shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,129 shares to 69,492 shares, valued at $10.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr by 17,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,190 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold AMID shares while 12 reduced holdings.

