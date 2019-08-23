Capital Returns Management Holding in Old Rep Intl (ORI) Lowered by $4.07 Million as Stock Rose; As Discovery Communicatns New Com (DISCA) Market Value Declined, Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Trimmed Its Position

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Discovery Communicatns New Com (DISCA) by 43.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 43,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 55,741 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, down from 98,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Discovery Communicatns New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $27.09. About 2.30 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020; 24/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ – CO, FOOD NETWORK ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF FOOD NETWORK KITCHEN INSPIRATIONS, A NEW LINE OF SALAD DRESSINGS, COOKING SAUCES AND MEAL KITS; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q International Networks Revenue $1.1 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES SCRIPPS COST SAVINGS FROM HEADCOUNT, REAL ESTATE; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 31/05/2018 – Orange aiming to merge video arm with Altice Studio – Le Figaro; 18/04/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 19/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCA)

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 40.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 203,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The hedge fund held 295,673 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19 million, down from 498,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.69. About 1.81M shares traded or 30.79% up from the average. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Names Craig Smiddy Operating Chief, President; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C; 07/05/2018 – FRUTAROM CEO ORI YEHUDAI WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC 1Q NET INCOME 1C/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL – CRAIG SMIDDY, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT & COO OF ORI’S OLD REPUBLIC GENERAL INSURANCE GROUP, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND COO OF CO; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madison Inv has 0.34% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 728,550 shares. Korea Investment Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 68,075 shares. Cqs Cayman LP accumulated 4.48M shares or 5.12% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Group Inc Inc has 42,276 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 1,384 shares. Chieftain Cap Mngmt holds 15.51% or 18,471 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 55,296 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 142,955 shares. 234,250 were accumulated by Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp. Private Mngmt Grp has invested 2.76% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Trexquant Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 42,408 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors has 21,242 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 9,402 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0.01% or 62,225 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Com owns 3.09M shares.

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Silver Ring Value Partners – Fox Corp. – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discovery Is A Free-Cash-Flow Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Discovery (DISCA) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inco (NYSE:LYV) by 9,756 shares to 34,542 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ciena Corp Com New (NYSE:CIEN) by 8,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Rollins Inc Com (NYSE:ROL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Lc invested in 0% or 141 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 4,050 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Inv, California-based fund reported 14,966 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 17 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset LP stated it has 305,108 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Naples Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 43,829 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Trustmark Commercial Bank Department has 4,543 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has 711,528 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Iberiabank owns 93,404 shares. Coldstream Mgmt Inc reported 44,241 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 286,075 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). First Trust Limited Partnership owns 880,670 shares. 149,100 are owned by Axa. Ameriprise Fin has invested 0.01% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI).

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.50 million for 11.35 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $17,428 activity.