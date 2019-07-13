Capital Returns Management Holding in Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Has Trimmed by $3.24 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Franklin Street Advisors Has Cut Position in Metlife (MET) by $5.95 Million as Share Price Rose

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 22.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 60,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 209,750 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49M, down from 269,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.34. About 490,016 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 2.27% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 11/04/2018 – AXIS Cap Provides Supplemental Fincl Info Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS- DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $52.57, A DECREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER, AND A 11% DECREASE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS; 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS WILL BE SUPPORTED BY 2 ENABLING TEAMS, REINSURANCE PRODUCTS AND REINSURANCE SERVICES; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – JON COLELLO NAMED PRESIDENT NORTH AMERICA, JAN EKBERG TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT EMEA, LES LOH PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT ASIA; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 96.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 141,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,692 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242,000, down from 147,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 3.13M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Metlife’s Preferred Stock At Baa2(hyb); Stable Outlook; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net Investment Income $4.2B; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee lnducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing Hall of Fame®; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl; 07/03/2018 – MetLife: Debel to Remain Interim U.S. CFO Until Successor Named; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Adds Exec VP, Head of Latin America Oscar Schmidt to Executive Group; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 22/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – ON TRACK TO RETURN APPROXIMATELY $5 BLN OF CAPITAL TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS IN 2018

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $717.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 2,328 shares to 80,906 shares, valued at $12.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,849 shares, and has risen its stake in United Healthcare Corp (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 0.15% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 484,783 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 0.2% or 50,920 shares. The Missouri-based Moneta Grp Incorporated Investment Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Stack Fin Incorporated holds 1.27% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 248,759 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Agf holds 1.40M shares. Zeke Advsrs Llc stated it has 22,805 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Lc Il invested 1.59% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Moreover, Aldebaran Finance has 0.65% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 1,232 are held by First Manhattan Com. Dana Inv has 619,084 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Flippin Bruce & Porter stated it has 1.63% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Raymond James Financial Ser Advisors invested in 0.04% or 231,330 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 41,639 shares. Tompkins Finance owns 0.04% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 3,770 shares.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27B for 9.50 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 0.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.27 per share. AXS’s profit will be $106.41 million for 11.79 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by AXIS Capital Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AXS shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us National Bank De stated it has 900 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 13,200 shares. Bessemer Group holds 0.01% or 63,835 shares. Ameriprise holds 95,769 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Com owns 530 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.68% or 12,556 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0.01% or 112,892 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Mngmt holds 26,481 shares. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Eaton Vance Mngmt has 20,807 shares. Brandywine Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Qs Invsts Limited Liability accumulated 81,673 shares. Bluemountain Cap Lc reported 16,599 shares. Fmr Limited Liability accumulated 2.27M shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).