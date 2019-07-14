Capital Returns Management Has Upped Stake in Emc Ins Group (EMCI) as Valuation Rose; Cadian Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 116.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 329,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 610,546 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.77 million, up from 281,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $156.1. About 962,730 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 28.02% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 07/05/2018 – Sarepta and Invitae Expand Partnership to Advance Clinical Research in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA GETS EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO BUY MYONEXUS; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Emc Ins Group Inc (EMCI) by 52.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 140,331 shares as the company's stock rose 12.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 407,698 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00M, up from 267,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Emc Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $779.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.96. About 9,498 shares traded. EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) has risen 44.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $24.19 million activity. Mahatme Sandesh also sold $8.47 million worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Wednesday, January 30. Cumbo Alexander also sold $2.10M worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 2.31 million shares to 3.26 million shares, valued at $111.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Instructure Inc by 517,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 705,444 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.