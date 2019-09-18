Capital Returns Management Has Upped Its Stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) as Stock Price Rose; As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stock Price Declined, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Increased Stake

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.22 million, up from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $107.76. About 1.32M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Withdraw, Refile China Notice of Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 16/04/2018 – mike buetow: @Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion @NXP takeover; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion; 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ANY MERGER, ACQUISITION OR TAKEOVER “SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT” TO PROPOSED BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL IS ALSO PROHIBITED

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 95.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 75,000 shares as the company's stock rose 9.85% . The hedge fund held 153,550 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45 million, up from 78,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $89.64. About 1.26M shares traded or 25.69% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News; 29/05/2018 – AJG BUYS THOMAS COSTELLO INSURANCE AGENCY; NO TERMS; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services (NW) Ltd; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CHESTER, ENGLAND-BASED RISK SERVICES (NW) LTD; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Rev $1.2B; 02/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS CLEARPOINT FINL; 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Elections in Azerbaíjan; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires ClearPoint Financial, Inc; 16/04/2018 – AJG Capital Completes Construction and Sales of Newton Gardens Condominium in the Heart of the Village of Westbury; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AJG)

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 250,000 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $66.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $175.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 4,287 shares to 82,879 shares, valued at $15.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Indty Ltd Cayman by 18,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,703 shares, and cut its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI).