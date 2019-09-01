Capital Returns Management Has Upped Emc Ins Group (EMCI) Stake by $4.35 Million as Share Value Rose; As Fedex Corp. (FDX) Share Value Declined, Investment Management Of Virginia Raised Its Position

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp. (FDX) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 1,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 4,545 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $825,000, up from 2,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $158.61. About 1.10M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx: Expanding After Pilot Program in 47 Walmart Locations in Six States; 20/03/2018 – NBC Montana: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: A package destined for an address in Austin exploded inside a FedEx distribution facility; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 02/04/2018 – FEDEX EXPRESS ANNOUNCES PURPLE RUNWAY — A FEDEX PATHWAYS PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – FedEx earnings beat: $3.72 per share, vs expected EPS of $3.11; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN MEMPHIS AIR HUB OVER 6 YEARS; 21/03/2018 – FDX: #Breaking: Just told by FedEx employee – facility west of ABIA being evacuated for suspicious package call. @KVUE #AustinBombings – ! $FDX; 30/04/2018 – JOHN A. SMITH NAMED FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT, CEO; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $17.90 TO $18.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Emc Ins Group Inc (EMCI) by 52.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 140,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.27% . The hedge fund held 407,698 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, up from 267,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Emc Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $781.13M market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.94. About 33,132 shares traded or 55.30% up from the average. EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) has risen 36.14% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EMCI News: 04/05/2018 – EMC INSURANCE GROUP INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE OF $1.10 TO $1.30 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – EMC INSURANCE – REVISING 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $1.10 TO $1.30 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Apstra Deployed with Dell EMC and OPX by Awnix in Open laaS Network Infrastructure in Tier 1 Service Provider Cloud; 04/05/2018 – EMC INSURANCE GROUP INC QUARTERLY NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME PER SHARE $0.19; 13/03/2018 – SOCGEN IN LEAD TO ACQUIRE COMMERZBANK’S EMC UNIT: HANDELSBLATT; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC lnfrastructures; 20/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – D–Dell EMC VCE vBlock Premium Maintenance Support – 36C10B18Q27243; 16/04/2018 – EMC Insurance Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 2c; 16/05/2018 – Sources: Dell EMC Establishes New Simplified Storage Product Lineup; 23/04/2018 – DJ EMC Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMCI)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. House Ltd Liability Com reported 69,637 shares stake. Chemical State Bank reported 0.27% stake. Farmers & Merchants stated it has 26,015 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 25,980 shares. Front Barnett Associate Limited Liability Corporation reported 68,497 shares or 2% of all its holdings. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 90,963 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 40,121 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt accumulated 1,685 shares. 137,973 were reported by Bartlett &. Creative Planning holds 0.02% or 36,228 shares in its portfolio. Wunderlich Managemnt holds 1.61% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 12,729 shares. Moreover, Amica Retiree Medical Trust has 0.18% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Tarbox Family Office owns 268 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bb&T Corporation reported 21,913 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1,762 shares to 23,495 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) by 23,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,578 shares, and cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company.

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $186.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 1,978 shares to 1,869 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 71,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,391 shares, and cut its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS).