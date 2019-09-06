Capital Returns Management Has Upped American Intl Group (AIG) Holding by $15.74 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Enerplus (ERF) Share Value Declined While Fiera Capital Lowered Holding by $1.93 Million

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 4038.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 366,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 375,135 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15 million, up from 9,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $54.7. About 49,198 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS GREENBERG’S STARR INTERNATIONAL CO APPEAL IN DISPUTE OVER 2008 AIG BAILOUT; 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN EXITED AIG, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 28/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 million in 2017; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net Investment Income From Insurance Companies Fell 9% to $3.3 Billion; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Elected 11 Board Members; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 07/05/2018 – ICAHN SOLD HIS AIG POSITION WHEN THE STOCK CHANGED HANDS BETWEEN $60 AND $65 – FORBES, CITING

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 33.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 241,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 485,682 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, down from 726,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.84. About 104,892 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ami Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.21% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Macroview Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Rmb Management Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Stelac Advisory Service Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,449 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Piedmont Investment reported 23,259 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 2.88 million shares. Guardian Life Ins Com Of America, a New York-based fund reported 2,517 shares. Paragon Management Limited stated it has 7,180 shares. Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bankshares has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Brandes Investment Prns L P, a California-based fund reported 1.55 million shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership invested in 188 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Moon Cap Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 1,496 were reported by Glenmede Tru Na. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.05% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0% or 37,070 shares in its portfolio.

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $186.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 71,006 shares to 156,391 shares, valued at $14.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Indty Ltd Cayman by 44,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,809 shares, and cut its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AIG to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference – streetinsider.com” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “AIG Is Finally Firing on All Cylinders – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Financials climb as risk-off boosts Treasury yields – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enerplus: A Compelling Opportunity At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Turbo Growth Stocks Set to Explode Soon – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Enerplus Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.