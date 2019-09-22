Capital Returns Management Has Trimmed Its Voya Finl (VOYA) Position by $2.48 Million; Valuation Rose; Timucuan Asset Management Has Decreased Its Winnebago Industries (WGO) Position by $5.54 Million as Share Value Rose

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 145,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 912,519 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.27M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 521,829 shares traded or 25.45% up from the average. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 16.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 45,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 220,619 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.20 million, down from 265,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $54.8. About 1.62 million shares traded or 25.49% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C; 28/03/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Next Generation Critical Illness Insurance; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Voya Financial; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 5,094 shares to 88,758 shares, valued at $95.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.98% less from 29.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 912 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 16,754 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust invested in 30,044 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Veritable Lp reported 14,100 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Inc accumulated 22,967 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 19,685 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 20,418 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 31,015 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 204,816 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Partners has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Nordea Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) or 147,985 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 58 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 55,000 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RV sector on watch after Thor warning – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Winnebago Industries Announces Several Key Leadership Updates and the Formation of New Advanced Technology Group – GlobeNewswire” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Winnebago Industries Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Winnebago Earnings: What to Watch – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $176,113 activity. Hughes Bryan L bought $73,950 worth of stock.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.96M for 8.86 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “PPR – $.0260 August Dividend – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Voya Financial Releases 2018/2019 Impact Report: A Secure Financial Future for All – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Voya Selected as New Service Provider for Seven Government Retirement Plans in Southern California – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Financial to Present at KBW 2019 Insurance Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.51 million for 9.79 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.