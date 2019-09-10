Capital Returns Management Has Trimmed Its Old Rep Intl (ORI) Holding by $4.07 Million as Share Value Rose; Stoneridge (SRI) Stock Value Rose While Walthausen & Company Has Decreased Its Position by $1.50 Million

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 14.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 53,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The institutional investor held 321,080 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.27 million, down from 374,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $868.97M market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.49. About 149,238 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 EPS $2.05-EPS $2.20; 22/03/2018 – Stoneridge Offers 24/7 Technical Support for EZ-ELD in Time for April 1 ELD Enforcement; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stoneridge Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRI); 16/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 13/03/2018 – Stoneridge at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 30/05/2018 – Stoneridge Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 40.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc analyzed 203,275 shares as the company's stock rose 3.03% . The hedge fund held 295,673 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19 million, down from 498,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $22.35. About 1.64M shares traded or 13.40% up from the average. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). 226,475 are held by Systematic Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Royal London Asset Ltd has 0% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 104,602 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability owns 22,109 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Trexquant LP reported 9,905 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt accumulated 849,032 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 573,041 shares. New Vernon Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4.68% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Regions accumulated 518,163 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cibc Asset Management holds 20,076 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 534,201 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Communications holds 0.01% or 4,705 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 124,119 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment holds 0.06% or 292,100 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Aqr Mgmt Lc has 0.07% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 3.18M shares.

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $157.32 million for 11.18 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 62,280 shares to 302,804 shares, valued at $7.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 348,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Camden National Corp (NASDAQ:CAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold SRI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 26.30 million shares or 0.04% less from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Lc reported 14,950 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Scout Inc holds 134,774 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset holds 0.03% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) or 599,300 shares. Silvercrest Asset Ltd Liability has 1.41 million shares. Hood River Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 1% or 687,278 shares. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 27,498 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 10,534 shares. Sei Investments accumulated 0% or 5,201 shares. Sun Life Inc holds 18,466 shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.48% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Globeflex LP invested 0.57% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Teton Advisors holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 228,498 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru reported 5,614 shares. Forest Hill Capital Limited Liability holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 80,000 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. SRI’s profit will be $10.16M for 21.38 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Stoneridge, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.