Capital Returns Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) by $2.08 Million; Weybosset Research & Management Increased Its Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Holding by $1.64 Million

Weybosset Research & Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc bought 10,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 38,956 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96 million, up from 28,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.99B market cap company. It closed at $163.63 lastly. It is down 2.94% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018, COMPANY ADOPTED FASB-ISSUED CONVERGED STANDARD ON REVENUE RECOGNITION (ASC 606); 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S. and South Korea; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP 0 CPN CONV NOTES DUE ’21 TO ACCRUE CONTINGENT INTEREST

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 47,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 465,718 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.69 million, down from 513,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 592,373 shares traded or 4.47% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Comm stated it has 10,733 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.06% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). New Amsterdam Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 1,874 shares. Df Dent & Communication accumulated 15,187 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt LP reported 3,000 shares stake. Natixis Advisors LP accumulated 29,990 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Montgomery Invest owns 9,410 shares. Qci Asset Management accumulated 100 shares. Assetmark reported 5,578 shares. Btim owns 0.02% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 9,320 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 45,127 shares. State Bank Of The West owns 27,171 shares. Cannell Peter B And invested in 0.79% or 132,791 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Ltd has 4,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss State Bank invested in 192,600 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 3.61M were reported by Thrivent For Lutherans. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia accumulated 17,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 23,211 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 70,818 shares. Quinn Opportunity reported 11,000 shares. Elm Ridge Mgmt Ltd owns 211,877 shares. New York-based Kemnay Advisory has invested 0.23% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Sterling Capital Management Llc reported 74,802 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 36,989 shares. Signaturefd Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 5,286 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).