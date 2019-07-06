Capital Returns Management Has Raised Stake in American Intl Group (AIG) by $15.74 Million; As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Valuation Declined, Sector Gamma As Has Boosted Position

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 32,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 298,733 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.11M, up from 266,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 4.21 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 4038.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 366,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 375,135 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15M, up from 9,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.61. About 2.46M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES; 03/05/2018 – AIG OFFICIAL SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ”AN IMMEDIATE CHANGE” FROM U.S. APPEALS COURT DECISION INVALIDATING U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR FIDUCIARY RULE; 02/05/2018 – AIG Bd of Directors Declares Common Stk Div of $0.32 Per Shr; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Commun, General Insurance; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance International Net Premiums Written $4.13 Billion; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Elected 11 Board Members; 19/04/2018 – AIG to transfer European business to new UK, Luxembourg units; 26/03/2018 – U.S. top court rejects AIG ex-CEO Greenberg’s bailout challenge; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED ELEVEN DIRECTORS AT COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $186.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 203,275 shares to 295,673 shares, valued at $6.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 47,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 465,718 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac holds 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 96,715 shares. 537,707 are held by South Dakota Council. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 169,152 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Lc holds 0.16% or 17,557 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.1% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 219,738 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd owns 9,435 shares. 10,133 were accumulated by Hl Ltd Liability Company. Moon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The owns 0.04% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 931,277 shares. Sumitomo Life has invested 0.15% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.83% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 28,561 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 772 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 50,832 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Linscomb Williams holds 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 8,072 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 4,997 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Incorporated Llc accumulated 1.62 million shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Company reported 131,685 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement Sys invested 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Huntington Natl Bank invested in 0.09% or 97,019 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest reported 84,253 shares. Dynamic Capital Mgmt Limited invested in 7,362 shares or 1.44% of the stock. The Michigan-based Columbia Asset Management has invested 0.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 6,348 are held by Doliver Advsr L P. Seizert Cap Ptnrs Limited holds 1.27% or 525,815 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.23% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Comerica National Bank stated it has 335,954 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Indiana Trust And Invest Management Company holds 0.42% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 14,996 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank has invested 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pnc Service Grp Incorporated Inc invested in 0.08% or 1.48 million shares.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 193,200 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $42.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 9,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,397 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 2 sales for $20.54 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was made by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. On Monday, March 11 BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 10,000 shares.

