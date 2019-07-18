Capital Returns Management Has Raised Position in American Intl Group (AIG) as Stock Rose; Churchill Downs (CHDN) Shareholder Barr E S & Co Has Upped Its Holding by $1.96 Million as Stock Price Rose

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 199.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 21,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 10,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $117.52. About 72,978 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 4038.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 366,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 375,135 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15M, up from 9,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.67. About 2.52 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Return on Equity 5.9%; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG: Forbes; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Employees of Global Tax Compliance, Technology Teams Transition to EY; 02/05/2018 – AIG Parent Liquidity Stood at About $8.5 Billion as of March 31; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Five-Year Pact With Ernst & Young Effective Feb. 5; 02/05/2018 – AIG Sees Validus Transaction Closing in Mid-2018; 02/05/2018 – AIG Posts 21% Decline in Net Income; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Churchill Downs and Keeneland Joint Venture Applies to Build $125 Million Racing Facility in Oak Grove, Kentucky – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Confirms 3-for-1 Stock Split Record Date of January 11, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 11, 2019.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $965.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 7,573 shares to 24,242 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Com (NYSE:KO) by 92,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,238 shares, and cut its stake in Estee Lauder Inc (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bankshares De accumulated 5,088 shares. Glenmede Company Na holds 0% or 321 shares. 41,248 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Company. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 615,395 shares. Jane Street Lc holds 0% or 6,458 shares. Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Lc reported 49,586 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 278,726 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 138,440 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mesirow Fincl Investment owns 78,380 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 21,189 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Argi Investment Services Limited Company invested in 27,289 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Natixis Advsr LP owns 0.02% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 22,255 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 3,200 shares. Stifel Fincl, a Missouri-based fund reported 93,871 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Names Shane Fitzsimons Global Head of Shared Services – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Has American International Group (AIG) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Steven Romick Discloses 2 Stock Buys – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.