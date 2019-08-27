Capital Returns Management Has Raised Its American Intl Group (AIG) Stake by $15.74 Million; First Allied Advisory Services Lifted Stake in Dominion Energy (D)

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 4038.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 366,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 375,135 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15 million, up from 9,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $52.73. About 2.05 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – AIG 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Details; 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has sold his stake in U.S. insurer AIG, Forbes reports; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s profit hit by natural disaster losses; 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net Investment Income From Insurance Companies Fell 9% to $3.3 Billion

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 4,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 40,826 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 36,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $77.13. About 2.67 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 527,703 shares. Sei Investments Communication owns 871,144 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 3.37M shares. Utah Retirement System stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Silvercrest Asset Group Inc Llc holds 0.01% or 23,402 shares in its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 17,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Scotia Capital Incorporated has 0.07% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Fmr Ltd Company stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Cna Fincl Corporation has 0.68% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Sound Shore Management Ct stated it has 3.7% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Fifth Third Bank holds 0.02% or 60,944 shares in its portfolio. Bbr Limited Liability Corporation owns 29,171 shares. Private Advisor Limited Company holds 12,738 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Trust Fund reported 17,287 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation accumulated 48,160 shares.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Richard Pzena Trims Franklin Resources, AIG Positions – GuruFocus.com” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “AIG Is Finally Firing on All Cylinders – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $186.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Indty Ltd Cayman by 44,725 shares to 222,809 shares, valued at $6.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,550 shares, and cut its stake in Fednat Hldg Co.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. The insider BENNETT JAMES A bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 â€œBoringâ€ Stocks With Exciting Prospects – Investorplace.com” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interested In Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)â€™s Upcoming 1.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 42% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion slips after issuing downside Q3 guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.