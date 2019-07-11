Capital Returns Management Has Raised American Intl Group (AIG) Position; Holder Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Raised Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 4038.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 366,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 375,135 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15 million, up from 9,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $55.73. About 2.89 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 04/05/2018 – Ex-AIG Head Denies Cuomo Oversaw Cuts to $100 Million in Bonuses; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO VOTED TO SUPPORT EACH OF TWO PROPOSALS RECOMMENDED BY AIG BOARD; 02/05/2018 – AIG Sees Validus Transaction Closing in Mid-2018; 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SERIES A-9 JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE 2048, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – AIG – VIDOVICH IS JOINING AIG FROM XL CATLIN; 12/04/2018 – AIG 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Details

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 176.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 19,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,801 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, up from 11,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 7.84M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 04/04/2018 – Evening Post: BT plan to replace Bristol’s telephone boxes with these modern wifi portals; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 02/05/2018 – QATAR CHOSE CARDIFF OVER BRISTOL FOR BIGGER CATCHMENT: AL BAKER; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 25/04/2018 – USGS: M 4.7 – 243km WSW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.35-Adj EPS $3.45; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS – WILL SPONSOR, FUND, CONDUCT CO’S OPEN-LABEL, MULTI-CENTER PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TILSOTOLIMOD IN COMBINATION WITH YERVOY; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) IN PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 15/05/2018 – Standard Lithium Enters Into Option to Acquire Additional Land Package in Bristol Dry Lake

