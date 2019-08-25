Capital Returns Management Has Lowered Its Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Its Cheniere Energy Prtn (CQP) Holding as Valuation Rose

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Prtn (CQP) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 196,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 792,340 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.22 million, down from 989,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Prtn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $42.64. About 154,528 shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q Net $335M; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 22.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 60,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 209,750 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49M, down from 269,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 323,914 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 18/04/2018 – AXIS Re Names Megan Thomas as Chief Underwriting Officer; 16/04/2018 – AXIS Launches Cyber Center of Excellence; 27/03/2018 – IRCON INTERNATIONAL LTD – BOOK-RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE IDBI CAPITAL MARKETS & SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, SBI CAPITAL MARKETS; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – WILL NOW ORGANIZE AROUND 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS – NORTH AMERICA, EMEA, ASIA, GLOBAL MARKETS; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB SMART APPOINTED INTERIM PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MARKETS DIVISION; 08/05/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $52; 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO; 05/03/2018 Axis Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED BY 24% TO $1.2 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Buys 1.2% of Axis Capital

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AXS shares while 76 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 66.51 million shares or 8.27% less from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,973 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Tudor Et Al owns 6,003 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 13,455 shares. Brandywine Invest Ltd Co stated it has 239,889 shares. Vanguard Gru owns 8.21 million shares. Benedict Financial Advsr accumulated 20,405 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Citigroup reported 8,750 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De reported 381,624 shares stake. Fifth Third Bancorporation has 0% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Victory Management stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Boston Private Wealth Ltd holds 13,778 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 41 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Wasatch Advsrs has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). United Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Compression Pa (NYSE:USAC) by 55,000 shares to 275,000 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyrusone (NASDAQ:CONE) by 113,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 922,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

